UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 338 ($4.42) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 333 ($4.35).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rotork in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.25)) on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 312.07 ($4.08).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 484 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

