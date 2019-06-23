UBS Group Reiterates €5.70 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.44 ($8.65).

DBK opened at €6.36 ($7.40) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

