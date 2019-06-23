UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CINE. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.67 ($5.04).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25).

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74). Also, insider Arni Samuelsson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,975 ($37,860.97).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

