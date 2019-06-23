UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $355.00 price objective on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.