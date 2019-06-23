Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an energy company. It engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price objective on Ultra Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Petroleum currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $1.00.

UPL opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.61. Ultra Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $271.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.00 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David W. Honeyfield purchased 60,000 shares of Ultra Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Jay Jr. Stratton purchased 80,000 shares of Ultra Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 517,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,273,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,626 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 26.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,809,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 374,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,266,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 370,548 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Petroleum (UPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.