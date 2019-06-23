United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,429,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

URI stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,881,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

