United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Group

Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on X. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.64 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of X opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,151.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

