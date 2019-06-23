ValuEngine Downgrades Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Astrotech stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.03.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 13,099.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.68% of Astrotech worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

