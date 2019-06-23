Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ventas has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,806 shares of company stock worth $12,356,711. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,891,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158,707 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 397.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497,390 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,068,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

