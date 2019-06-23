Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

VNOM stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 46.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 528,497 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 95.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 421,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

