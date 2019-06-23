Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOS. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.44 ($48.19).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €31.80 ($36.98) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a one year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a one year high of €50.40 ($58.60). The company has a market cap of $507.76 million and a P/E ratio of -77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

