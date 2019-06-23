Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 300 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $48,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 15th, Edmond Macri sold 5,012 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $782,172.72.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total transaction of $47,571.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $42,696.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $43,326.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $76,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $70,270.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $80,635.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,085.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $75,020.00.

Shares of W opened at $153.77 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

