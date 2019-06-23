Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Purchases $391,094.25 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $391,094.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,736 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,591.68.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,704 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $213,567.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,410 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $131,149.80.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,651 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,782.15.

On Monday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,511 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $312,755.82.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,453 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $188,499.57.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,347 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,052.43.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 52,292 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $509,847.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,269 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $671,216.61.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,263 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $157,425.84.

NYSE:EHI opened at $9.89 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 719,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518,486 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

