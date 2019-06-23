Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Robert T. Morris sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $60,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at $308,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $341,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,855. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 15.24%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

