Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Given $44.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of WF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 66,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 764.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 83.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.