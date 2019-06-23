Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. Energy Fuels reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,760. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.