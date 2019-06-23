Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTL. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on Autolus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 198,036 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

