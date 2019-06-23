Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.30. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 399.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

