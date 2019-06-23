Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $9,970,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 962,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 283,504 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

