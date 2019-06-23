Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 price target on Citizens Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Kunes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

