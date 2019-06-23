Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 37.87%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

