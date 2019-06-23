Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Zillow Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 792.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.