21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,336,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,309,000 after buying an additional 932,763 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,420,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 939,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

