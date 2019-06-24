Alimera Sciences’ (ALIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $0.93 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

