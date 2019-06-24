Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Shares of ALGT opened at $135.11 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,689,173 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

