Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) vs. Senmiao Technology (NYSE:AIHS) Head to Head Survey

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 23.12% 10.90% 0.82% Senmiao Technology -1,960.66% -98.14% -83.26%

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Senmiao Technology does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $5.80 billion 2.05 $1.26 billion $3.34 8.95 Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 155.28 -$9.85 million N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ally Financial and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $33.36, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment offers senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also provides commercial banking products and services. In addition, it offers digital securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

