American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CFO Sells $275,900.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $275,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

