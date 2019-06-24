Analysts Expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Nanometrics reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NANO. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 453.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 957,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

