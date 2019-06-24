Analysts Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT at $10.00

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,918,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,560 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 858,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 69,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

