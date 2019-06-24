AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $137.00.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.98. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.