Andrea Gisle Joosen Acquires 4,800 Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

Shares of DC opened at GBX 110.85 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. Dixons Carphone PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.80 ($2.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

DC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities lowered Dixons Carphone to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 148 ($1.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Dixons Carphone to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

