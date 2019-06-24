Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Insider Purchases A$894,650.00 in Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) insider Graeme Liebelt bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.17 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of A$894,650.00 ($634,503.55).

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. stock opened at A$6.25 ($4.43) on Monday. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a one year low of A$5.69 ($4.04) and a one year high of A$6.39 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

About Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

