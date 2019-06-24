Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.35.

BHGE opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,652,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,141,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

