BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Head to Head Survey

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 24.78% 8.00% 0.96% Axos Financial 24.48% 16.76% 1.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankFinancial and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $76.16 million 2.75 $19.34 million $0.86 15.71 Axos Financial $546.02 million 2.93 $152.41 million $2.48 10.52

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankFinancial and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Axos Financial does not pay a dividend. BankFinancial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats BankFinancial on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

