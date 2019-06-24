Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.07.

Shares of BAX opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Baxter International has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $465,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018,303 shares of company stock valued at $383,319,085. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

