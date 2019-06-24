Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

