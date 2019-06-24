BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

Shares of BBA stock opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. BBA Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Stephen King bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,569.58).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

