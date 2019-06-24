BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BBX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.69. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.85 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

