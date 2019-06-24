Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €46.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.96 ($44.14).

Shares of DUE opened at €32.64 ($37.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. Duerr has a one year low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a one year high of €47.79 ($55.57).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

