BidaskClub Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $19.72 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

