BidaskClub Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $34.58 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 514,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.