BidaskClub Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $992,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $716,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 749.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 2,239,553 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $21,016,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $7,478,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 609,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 152,158 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

