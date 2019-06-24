BidaskClub Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.93% and a negative return on equity of 911.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $15,282,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

