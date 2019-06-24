BidaskClub Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $47.30 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,502 shares of company stock worth $1,127,491 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

