Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.32 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,407.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.