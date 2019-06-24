Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

BLMN stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 196.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 592,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,109,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204,909 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 645,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 147,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

