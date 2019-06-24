BNP Paribas Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.25.

IFF opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.56. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,361,842. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,944,000 after acquiring an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

