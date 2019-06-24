Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.