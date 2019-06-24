Brokerages Set Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) PT at $147.32

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Iqvia stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,115. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,730. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

