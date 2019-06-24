Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of BRKR opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bruker has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bruker by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bruker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bruker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bruker by 33.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

